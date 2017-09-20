Jake “Raging Bull” LaMotta dies at 95

MIAMI — Middleweight champion Jake “Raging Bull” LaMotta died Tuesday at a nursing home in Miami, according to the New York Times. He was 95.

The NY Times said his fiancée of 25 years, Denise Baker, said he died of dysphagia pneumonia at Palm Garden Nursing Home, where he was for hospice care.

LaMotta, whose career began in 1941, is well-known for his fights against Sugar Ray Robinson, giving Robinson the first loss of his career. LaMotta won 83 of 106 fights, and was granted the middleweight championship in June 1949.

LaMotta was portrayed by Robert Di Nero in the 1980 movie “Raging Bull,” an autobiography of the late boxer’s life. Di Nero won an Academy Award for the portrayal.