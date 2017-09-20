Katy ISD puts Taylor High School head coach on administrative leave, gives no explanation

KATY, Texas — The head football coach of a Katy Independent School District high school has been placed on administrative leave until further notice, district officials said.

On Tuesday, Taylor High School parents and players were notified that KISD Assistant Coach Joe Sheffy would be stepping in as a temporary replacement for former head coach Trey Herrmann.

Administrators offered no explanation for Hermann’s leave.

However, the district released the following statement:

“Katy ISD is committed to its students and will do everything necessary to ensure their continued success during this period. Because this is a personnel matter the District is unable to provide additional information.”

The district seemed confident in its decision to bring in Sheffy, saying he is “a certified, highly experienced individual who is well versed on the needs of the team.”