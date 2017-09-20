Mayor Turner to cut proposed temporary tax increase in half

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday the office is making significant changes to its request for a temporary tax increase to help cover the cost of Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

“New FEMA [money] unveiled last week means I’ll cut tax rate increase proposal more than half. [Money] from sate would mean NO property tax hike here,” the mayor said on Twitter. “Any property tax increase would pay for flood recovery and last only 12 months.

In days following the storm, the mayor’s office reported relief efforts would cost the city an estimated $150 billion. In response, the mayor originally proposed an increase of nearly 9% to help pay for damage.

