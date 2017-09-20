Midwestern State University football player, former Hightower High School cornerback dies after sustaining neck injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A division two college football player and former local standout is dead after sustaining a major neck injury in a game.

Midwestern State sophomore Cornerback Robert Grays died Tuesday at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston at the age of 19.

He was injured while making a tackle in the waning minutes of Midwestern State's victory over Texas A&M Kingsville Saturday night.

Grays was a highly-touted cornerback at Hightower High School in Missouri City, where he led the team to an undefeated record and league title in his senior season.

Midwestern State University President Dr. Suzanne Shipley released a statement on the tragedy, saying, "Robert touched many lives while attending the university, but perhaps he will be remembered best for his smile. He was an inspiration on and off the field to those around him, and he will be remembered with love and affection by his friends, classmates, coaches, and teammates."

As the family makes funeral arrangements, Hightower High is holding a memorial tonight, and the university is planning one of its own for later, giving all of those who have been touched by grays the chance for some closure.