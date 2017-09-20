Morning Dose helps reunite family with their two dogs who went missing after Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Our own Maggie Flecknoe from Morning Dose has taken on a pet project for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. She's helped reunite pet owners with their best friends lost after the storm.

Morning Dose was live at NRG Arena last week, introducing different Pets of The Day and sharing photos on Facebook of four-legged friends who were separated from their owners during Hurricane Harvey.

"We have here over 400 dogs and about 50 cats and we want to reunite these animals with their owners," said the CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

Maggie might have a halo of her own. The Vallejos family saw Morning Dose and follows Maggie on Facebook. That`s how they knew to check the society`s online site with pictures and descriptions of every lost pet. Sure enough, they found pictures of their own two dogs, Mike and Max.

When the Vallejos came in and made a match with both their dogs, there wasn`t a dry eye in the house.

Don't give up hope," said Sayra Vallejo. "These really nice people are taking care of them. so, keep looking."

If your furry best friend was lost, the shelter`s open every day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and of course the website never closes. After all, they`re not just pets, they`re family!

