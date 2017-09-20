NASA to conduct first mission to collect an asteroid sample Friday

HOUSTON — NASA will conduct their first-ever mission to collect an asteroid sample Friday, and will likely get a boost from Mother Earth!

Earth’s gravity will slingshot Osiris-Rex towards a near-Earth asteroid named Bennu. According to NASA, scientists believe Bennu may have seeded the Earth with organic compounds that made life possible. Osiris-Rex– also known as Origins and Resource Identification– is a robotic mission that will help map the asteroid, then collect a sample that will be sent home to Earth.

Join NASA scientists from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST, just hours before Earth slingshots Osiris-Rex toward asteroid Bennu, to find out why this is critical to the mission’s success, and how Osiris-Rex could uncover the materials that enabled life on Earth.