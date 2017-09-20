Police: Woman with head shot wound found lying in street in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A woman is dead after being shot multiple times, including a gunshot wound to the head, Tuesday night inside a northwest Houston neighborhood. The Houston Police Department is still searching for the victim’s alleged killer.

Officers said the woman, 38, got into an altercation with a man at about 11:35 p.m. in the 2900 block of Stallings Drive near Lonallen Street. Investigators said at some point during the altercation, she was fatally shot.

Police believe the suspect left the area on foot, leaving the victim’s body lying in the middle of the road.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stopper at 713-222-TIPS.