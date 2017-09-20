Shelter-in-place issued for 2-alarm building fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON — The city’s fire officials are responding to a large fire in northwestern Houston, authorities say.

The fire broke out at 5811 Dierker Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are warning commuters to avoid travel in the area until the fire passes.

Due to the release of hazardous materials, HFD has ordered a shelter-in-place order for the following areas until further notice: North of Clay, west of Fairbanks North Houston, south of US 290, and east of Beltway 8.

Residents are encouraged to shelter in place by closing all windows, doors and exterior vents, turning off air conditioning and/or heating systems, and isolating yourself in an interior room. Try to seal the door to your shelter room with plastic sheeting and duct tape.