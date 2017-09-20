Taylor High School Head Coach Trey Hermann put on administrative leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas -- There are many rumors, lots of speculation, and even possible conspiracy in Katy Independent School District surrounding the Taylor High School Head Football Coach Trey Hermann now on administration leave.

School officials, who didn`t identify the coach by name, made the change, saying, “Because this is a personnel matter, the district is unable to provide additional information.”

This leaves the community with one question-- What happened?

The football team stands with their coach. Senior and Mustangs Defensive End Max Wright has played under Coach Hermann for four years. He tweets, “I thank you for everything you taught me in this game. I`m sad you won`t be on this last ride with us.”

Former Taylor Tight End and Texas A&M Freshman Camron Horry posts, "I wouldn't be where i am today without a lot of people but especially this man!”

For now, assistant coach Joe Sheffy will take the reigns as head coach.

Hopefully we`ll all get answers to what`s going on soon enough.