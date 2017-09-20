U.S. Republican senators are taking another stab at health care, but Democrats are not yet on board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- If you thought that whole health care debate was dead, well, think again! The latest GOP plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act is the Graham-Cassidy bill.

Among the highlights, it hands over federal dollars currently funding Obamacare to the states. Meaning, Texas would run its own healthcare programs.

Senator Lindsay Graham, (R) South Carolina says, "I believe that most republicans like the idea of state controlled healthcare versus Washington, D.C. controlled healthcare."

Number two, it eliminates the individual mandate requiring people to buy insurance. And number three, it would roll back medicaid funding.

Senator, Chuck Schumer, (D) New York says, "Millions will lose coverage. No guarantee of preexisting condition."

It will be a few weeks before we know Graham-Cassidy`s cost. The congressional budget office is still reading it over, line-by-line. But senate republicans hope to put it to a vote by the last day of this month.

Already, President Trump is tweeting his support calling the bill great and a way for republican senators to fulfill their promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

As with previous attempts though, opinions are divided mostly along party lines. With the health care fight resuscitated, count on NewsFix to keep our finger on the pulse.

