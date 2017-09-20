Would-be robber wants to sue the good Samaritan who intervened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESNO, California -- Good Samaritan or vigilante? You be the judge.

Last July, Cregg Jerri was enjoying a cup-a-Joe at his local Starbucks in Fresno, when suddenly, a masked man pulls out a gun and a knife and demands cash from the barista. The whole thing was caught on surveillance camera.

Next thing you know, old Cregg Jerri intervenes by hitting the would-be robber with a chair. The robber is 30-year-old Ryan Flores, nearly half Jerri`s age.

The fight between the two turns pretty violent. Investigators say Jerri was stabbed in the neck during the struggle, but managed to wrestle the knife away and stab Flores several times.

The Fresno police chief calls Jerri a hero. But the robber`s mom thinks Jerri used excessive force.

"He has 17 total stab wounds, lacerations and defensive wounds," said Pamela Chimienti, the suspect's mom. "The guy in my opinion went from good Samaritan to vigilante."

Now, according to Ryan`s mom, he plans on suing Jerri.

"That is ludicrous!" said Fresno Polic Chief, Jerry Dyer.

Ya think? An armed robber, caught in the act on video, is gonna sue the guy that intervened????

Police say Jerri feared for his life. Plus, he`s not facing any criminal charges. As for Ryan Flores, it may not be easy finding a lawyer to represent the robber who wants to go after the good Samaritan who went after him!

