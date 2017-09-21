Closing Comments: U-S-A holes? What’s that about?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- There used to a time when one could look forward to a favorite late night show or hosts for laughs as a way to relax and enjoy free time and not fear attack; listen to music or follow an artist because of their killer jams and not their stand, or take in a sporting event -- watching a game -- with the players focusing solely on winning! Now, everyone is sooooo political! What gives? Grego shares his thoughts.