Flash Flood Warning issued for Harris County until 3:15 p.m.

Posted 1:26 PM, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 01:28PM, September 21, 2017

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Harris County until 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

The incoming rains could create high water areas in south Pasadena, La Porte, Clear Lake, eastern South Belt /
Ellington, Taylor Lake Village and Ellington Field.

At around 1 p.m., doppler radars indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

NWS said high water has already been reported near Baypark Road south of West Fairmont Parkway.

