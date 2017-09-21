Flash Flood Warning issued for Harris County until 3:15 p.m.

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Harris County until 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

The incoming rains could create high water areas in south Pasadena, La Porte, Clear Lake, eastern South Belt /

Ellington, Taylor Lake Village and Ellington Field.

At around 1 p.m., doppler radars indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

NWS said high water has already been reported near Baypark Road south of West Fairmont Parkway.

