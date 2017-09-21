× HFD: Electrical short causes fire at hub cap business in north Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a building fire Wednesday night at a hub cap business.

Fire crews arrived at the Hub Cap City near the North Loop W. and Lawrence Street at 9:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly. According to HFD, some sort of electrical short occurred in the machinery at the business. No chemicals are involved.

No injuries have been reported.

HFD Arson is investigating the cause.