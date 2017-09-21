House Speaker Paul Ryan, Washington delegation survey Harvey damage around Houston area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Time for a congressional close-up.

After Congress approved $15 billion in aid for Hurricane Harvey relief, House Speaker Paul Ryan visited Houston on Thursday to see firsthand the damage that money is paying for.

"We're here on this bipartisan delegation with people from around Congress is to make sure that Texans know that you are in our hearts and our prayers, that aid is coming," the speaker announced. "That we will be doing more to make sure that we can respond to this disaster."

The speaker was joined by Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz as they flew over heavily devastated areas affected by Harvey.

The senators also requested $7.4 billion in block grants from HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

The delegation heard many local issues, including repeated calls for government buyouts.

After their flyover around the area, the Washington delegation personally visited homeowners and pitched in to help with clean-up in Friendswood.

"I thought, 'Wow, for the senators to come all the way down here again to our little part here in Friendswood, take a look, actually pick up a shovel-- because you know it's work!This isn't easy, this is work!" homeowner Lou-Ann Garcia shared. "They got to see that 'Hey, this is not an easy task.'"

"I think the entire country was able to see the unity, the compassion, the love, the strength, the courage of Texans as we came through that storm," Sen. Cruz said. "That same unity, that same strength, that same courage is what is gonna help us rebuild."

Now that some congressional leaders have seen the local devastation up close, maybe that will speed up more aid to the area.

Hopefully, Congress will keep the aid flowing Houston's way!

