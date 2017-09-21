Houstonians sound off after American Red Cross relaunches website for Harvey relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Finally! The wait is over H-Town. The most anticipated release of September is here, and we're not talking about the iPhone 8. On Thursday, the American Red Cross launched the new and improved website for a $400 Hurricane Harvey emergency relief fund.

"The relaunch of our financial assistance program is going to put money into the hands of people in our community who really need it," said David Brady, regional executive chief officer of Texas Gulf Coast American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross dished out $45 million on Sept. 11 and, within just a few hours, the website crashed due to a high volume of users. This time around, the Red Cross says it is ready for the high amount of traffic.

But you might want to slow down before getting in line at Walmart this time.

The new site has a 24-hour waiting period before sending you the next step.

Additional delays in emergency funding have added to frustration for evacuees still placed in shelters.

Antoniette Hoffman, a resident at the NRG shelter said, "The Red Cross should not have an approval system for people living in shelters."

So far, the site is still up and registration is open until Oct. 10. The organization remains confident in helping Houston stay strong in its time of need.

