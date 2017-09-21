HPD: Burglars break into T-Mobile store through roof in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a group of people broke into a phone store through the roof of the business in the Greater Inwood area.

Officers arrived at the T-Mobile store in the 6000 block of Antoine Drive at 2:15 a.m. Thursday and found a hole in the ceiling, where investigators believe the suspects came in.

Investigators said the owner was inside the store when he heard the alarm go off and then several foot steps running along the roof of the shopping center.

The business owner is still trying to determine what was taken, but the thieves reportedly stole an unknown number of cell phones and a small amount of cash that was in the office.