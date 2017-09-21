Southwest Houston’s Higher Dimension Church opens doors for worship before donating much-needed Harvey relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Lines wrapped around the sidewalks as Higher Dimension Church in southwest Houston distributed an array of much-needed items for the community after Hurricane Harvey devastated the city.

Donations included backpacks with school supplies, canned and nonperishable foods, pillows, toiletries, adult and baby diapers, new baby clothes and pet food. Before donations were handed out, residents were invited inside the church for prayer.

The items were donated via two 18-wheeler trucks from Pastor Rick Warren's Saddleback Church in Southern California following Warren's Hope Stands event attended by more than 300 pastors in Houston on Monday.

More than 400 local pastors from across the Texas Gulf joined Warren for the massive donation initiative.

The purpose of the gatherings was to encourage, equip and empower pastors for long-term recovery efforts following the unprecedented devastation by Hurricane Harvey across the region earlier this month. As these communities begin the difficult road to rebuild, the local church provides a foundation that can outlast any storm, and will continue to meet the needs of individuals and families long after first responders have gone.

“There is no life without loss; no loss without grief and no grief without pain,” Warren said. “You may not get over it, but you will get through it.

“This could be the Church’s finest hour,” Warren added. “If non-believers like what they see, they will listen to what you say.”

Hope Stands @HD event is an expansion of the church's bi-weekly Mobile Food Pantry, which serves over 300 people in the Westwood community on the first and third Thursday of the month.

Higher Dimension Church was founded by Pastor Terrance H. Johnson in 1999. The church began with 29 individuals in a living room and today has two campuses with six weekly services attended by more than 13,000 individuals.

