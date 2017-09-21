Support Harvey relief efforts at The Dope Art Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's been almost a month since the nightmare of Harvey began. But we continue to recover together. And this weekend there's a "dope" way to help.

Come out and support dope Singers, dope Poets, dope Painters...and a dope cause! It's the "Farewell Harvey" Relief Benefit Show. The creator and mastermind behind The Dope Art Show, Tobe Nwigwe sat down with CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about the benefit show. And even drop a few bars.



They are officially switching up our #farewellsummer show to the #farewellHarvey [Relief Benefit Show]

You can give directly to their Harvey Relief efforts where they'll support families greatly impacted by the Harvey devastation. [You can nominate deserving families by emailing their story to info@thedopeartshow.com] They're accepting monetary donations [100% of donations] towards relief efforts at their ticket site! AND you can purchase tickets to the show as they're giving a BIG portion of ticket profits to the Harvey Relief efforts! Get your tickets to the show + donate NOW! @ www.thedopeartshow.com