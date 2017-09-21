× Worker runs away after crashing company truck into house few yards away from boss’ home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The owner of a plumbing business is left cleaning up his employee’s mess after the worker crashed a company vehicle into a resident’s house and then ran off on foot before deputies arrived, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, who has been identified by his boss, is accused of driving a large pickup truck into the front of a house near Corrian Park Circle and Terrance Brook Drive at around 9 p.m. The victim’s home is just two houses down from where the business owner lives.

Investigators said driver, who was reportedly drunk, lost control of the vehicle before slamming into a parked car and the ricocheting into the victim’s home. Deputies said the suspect tried to drive away, but slammed into a tree in the same front yard. The collision was so hard— the front tire of the truck was nearly broken off, deputies said.

The suspect escaped on foot.

No one was injured.

The sheriff’s office said the owner has been cooperative with the investigation, sharing the suspect’s name and home address with officers. It’s clear whether the suspect is in custody at this time. Investigators said several empty bottles of alcohol were found inside the vehicle.

The homeowner said the business owner also agreed to helping board up the hole in the house’s wall.