Deputies: Cocaine, firearms, cash seized from accused drug dealer’s house in Bacliff 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman has been arrested and charged with drug possession after investigators found cocaine, guns and cash inside her home in Bacliff, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Sharretta Washington, 39, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and felony in possession of a firearm.

Officers arrived at the suspect’s house in the 1900 block of Emerson Drive on Sept. 21. Investigators reportedly found 7.6 ounces of cocaine powder, 35 grams of crack cocaine, three handguns, a stolen AR-15 style rife, stolen vehicle and $8,263 inside.

Washington has been booked a the Harris County Jail. Her bond is set at $30,000.

