× Free legal help for veterans, spouses of deceased vets at Katy VA center on Saturday

HOUSTON — Over the weekend, two Houston legal organizations will be coming together to provide legal advising and assistance to veterans.

The Katy Bar Association and the Houston Bar Foundation’s Veteran’s Legal Initiative is hosting a legal clinic at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Katy VA Outpatient Clinic at 750 Westgreen Boulevard.

Any veteran, or spouse of a deceased veteran, can receive one-on-one advice and counsel at the clinic from a volunteer attorney in any area of law, including family, wills and probate, consumer, real estate and tax law, as well as disability and veterans benefits.

Attorneys will also be able to answer questions regarding legal issues related to Hurricane Harvey.

Veterans who need ongoing legal representation and who qualify for legal aid may be assigned a pro bono attorney through the Houston Volunteer Lawyers to handle their case.

The Houston Bar Foundation also sponsors weekly Friday afternoon clinics at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on the first floor.

More information about legal services for veterans is available at www.hba.org.