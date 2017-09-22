Herod Elementary School flooded, students and staff relocated to Meyerland Middle School for the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Nearly 800 students at Herod Elementary School had to report to class at a different campus this week after part of their building was flooded.

Houston ISD authorities said the school's principal discovered water inside the building early Wednesday morning. It turns out, a fire suppression pipe had burst and flooded several classrooms on the first floor with less than a foot of water.

Herod students and staff were scheduled to finish the rest of the week at Meyerland Middle School while crews complete the repairs.

The district said they'll provide parents with an update on Friday.