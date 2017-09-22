Houston man charged with hate crime, accused of attacking Lyft driver of Middle-Eastern descent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A Houston man has been charged with a hate crime after Harris County prosecutors said he verbally and physically attacked his Lyft driver because the driver was of Middle-Eastern heritage.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Matthew W. Dunn berated the driver over his background and religion, grabbed the driver by the hair, punched him and choked him, all while the Lyft driver was behind the wheel on the Northwest Freeway.

Talk about a bad passenger rating!

Authorities said the incident happened in late July and was investigated by the Houston Police Department.

In a statement, a Lyft representative said, "As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we immediately deactivated the driver's account and reached out to the passenger to offer our assistance and support."

Crime Stoppers Houston is offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information about Dunn's whereabouts.

If convicted, authorities said Dunn faces a minimum of six months in jail.