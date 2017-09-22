Houston woman goes extra mile –opening up her own home — to provide Hurricane Harvey evacuees relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston are you ready for some Hurricane "Home" Relief? Local resident Desalyn Haywood is going the extra mile for Harvey evacuees and, pretty much, anyone looking for shelter.

"The first thing people ask me is 'Are you crazy?'" she said.

Through "Helping Hands" a nonprofit organization created by Haywood, she is able to personally house individuals in need by setting them up in a duplex home she rents.

Haywood told NewsFix the idea came to her while in nursing school as she would constantly witness the needs of families; some without a roof over their head or a place to call home.

The best part about Haywood's vision is that she is making it a family affair.

To ensure no one is left behind, Haywood teamed up with her mom and dad, and they even put one of the kids' old bedrooms to good use, for the needy.

Talk about Southern Comfort!