HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! You may not be able to feel it, but the Autumn season is officially upon us Thursday. Morning Dose's Meera Nandlal helps you go into the weekend informed with today's hot local headlines, a 5-day weather forecast and more for Sept. 22, 2017.
Meera’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose.
-
Houston’s morning headlines: Crime, weather and more
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini-dose
-
Maggie’s Mini Morning Dose
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini-cast!