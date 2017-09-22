× METRORail stops operations for several routes in Downtown due to power repairs

HOUSTON — A power system failure along the METRORail Red Line has resulted in an unscheduled service interruption beginning at the start of service Friday, the Houston Office of Emergency Management confirmed.

The service interruption also impacts portions of the Green and Purple Lines downtown.

Bus shuttles will be provided for passengers along the Red Line between Burnett Transit Center and the Downtown Transit Center. Along the Green and Purple Lines, bus shuttles will be provided between EaDo/Stadium and Theatre Stations.

The power system failure was discovered Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5:45 p.m. Bus shuttles were put in place along portions of all three lines to transport customers. Crews immediately began working to resolve the issue.

