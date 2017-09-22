Mother, son hide in bedroom as half-naked burglar breaks into Oklahoma home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - An Oklahoma State University student is facing felony burglary charges after breaking into a family's rural home early last Friday morning.

Kyle Nicholas Stein, of Greenwood, Missouri, was arrested after Hayley Robbins and her son Dacoda called police after barricading themselves in an upstairs bedroom.

"We heard crashing and smashing, I didn’t know how many or who. But (Dacoda) had the door handle — strong boy right there," Hayley Robbins told KFOR.

"I did have a knife in (my right hand) and I held the door with (my other) hand, but just hoping he wasn’t going to get through that door," said 19-year-old Dacoda Robbins.

When two police officers arrived at the home, they entered through the back door and "immediately saw large amounts of blood on the floor" and could hear screaming coming from upstairs.

According to court documents, officers "could see some bloody legs at the top of the stairs." They ordered the person to come down and realized the "suspect was unclothed from the waist down."

"'Do you know that man down there?' Hayley Robbins recalls the officers asking her. "We said, 'no.'"

"'Do you know where his clothes are?'"

"No, we don’t know where his clothes are. We’ve been locked in this room!"

Officers found a wallet in Stein's breast pocket with several ID's, his valid Missouri driver's license, plus three fake IDs from Arkansas and one from South Carolina with birth dates that listed him as of legal drinking age.

Court documents don't detail if Stein was drinking or believed to have been drunk.

According to court records, Stein was injured while crawling through two broken out windows and needed stitches. He was arrested and taken to the Payne County jail.

Stein was charged Monday with one felony count of first-degree burglary. He is currently out on bond and due back in court next month.