Post-Harvey debris, conditions make for a worse allergy season

HOUSTON, TX - First day of Fall 2017 is almost in the history books, but unfortunately we all know what that means. Allergy season is here!

It seems like everyone's sniffling and sneezing, and thanks to Hurricane Harvey, we won't breathe a sigh of relief anytime soon.

Basically, even if you never suffered from allergies before, odds are you will now.

Mold is the biggest culprit and not just in the home. Removing sheetrock and other contaminated materials, then tossing the items on the curb might actually be making matters worse, creating breeding grounds for mold, pollen and even toxic waste. All of this combined with the usual ragweed and pollen already in the air is not a good outcome!

Doctor Abib Agebetoba says to use a mask to keep from inhaling allergens, especially in a flooded home. The doctor said over-the-counter allergy relief medicine should work, but if not, consult a physician because allergy shots or prescription nose spray might be necessary.

Good luck out there and remember to take care of yourself.