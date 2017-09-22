Woman, 75, says she’d rather go to jail than take down her pro-Trump banners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLAND, Maine - A 75-year-old woman -- Susan Reitman-- is in hot water over hanging two oversized pro-President Trump signs on the front of her home in Maine.

A code enforcement officer, Bill Butler, said the signs violate a city ordinance.

Rockland, Maine has restrictions on how big signs can be in a resident's front yard, so Reitman was ordered to take them down.

But she says she would rather go to jail than remove her beloved Trump banners!

"I mean, I'm really shocked that freedom of speech, to my estimation, is trying to be wiped out in this country," Reitman declared.

"I admire Susan's passion," Butler said.

Officials say it's nothing personal, but the town's regulations require a sign can't be larger than two square feet.

"It's not in compliance with the ordinance because one, she didn't submit a sign application; two, too many signs; three, the signs are too large," Butler summed up.

Reitman could be fined $100 to $1,000 a day if they are not removed by Friday, but she thinks she's being targeted for being a Trump supporter.

"Well, she put it into an email in capital letters that she will never take the signs down," Butler revealed. "She'll go to jail or 'fight it to the death,' as she put it."

"I'm not backing down!" Reitman insisted. "It's a principle to me, it's freedom of speech! I don't care about the darn ordinance!"

But maybe this 'sign lady' will see the light, since the Trump campaign has offered to send Reitman a compliant sign.

Now that's a sign of the times!