Anvil Bar & Refuge named one of the best bars in the world, third year in a row

HOUSTON -- For the third year in a row, a Houston hot spot has been named one of the best bars in the world.

Anvil Bar and Refuge in Montrose is ranked number 80 in the world for 2017.

"It's a huge honor for us and it's really all because of the great staff that we have here," Anvil General Manager Jessey Qi said.

Qi said the bar specializes in craft cocktails and pre-prohibition style cocktails. Anvil also features A Hundred List, as well as a seasonal and house menu.

"Our spirit selection is fantastic. On the wall itself, there's about 800 bottles that we carry," Qi said.

The place is usually packed to capacity with a line out the door just to get in for a taste of their specialty cocktails.