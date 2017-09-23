Critter News: Renee Zellweger returns to Houston to help animals, a goat checks into a hotel, and meet a dog saving lives in Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILBURY, Mass. - A hotel in Massachusetts had a mystery guest check in that really knows how to get your goat.

Well, that's because he is a goat!

Yep, the great goat escape began when this fellow jumped over a five-foot fence to break away from this pig farm.

"They take off like a bullet!" the goat's owner, Peter Blash, explained. "When he took off, he took off like a criminal!"

But, this goat knows a good deal when he sees one-- especially at a La Quinta Inn.

"Ha, the police had a helluva time with him!" Peter laughed.

For six days this goat was on the lamb.

"He harassed, bothering people-- all kinds of complaints," Peter said.

That is...until the goat checked into this La Quinta Inn.

"Four o'clock in the morning, he said I might as well stay here," Peter giggled.

And the goat did stay there....until the police nabbed him and put him back on the farm!

“He’s home!” Peter declared.

And take a look at this doggone hero: meet "Frida."

She's a rescue dog who's saved more than 50 lives during natural disasters in Mexico.

Now she's helping the Mexican navy try to locate survivors in the rubble following the devastating earthquake in Mexico City.

With her trusty paw-protectors, she even has her own goggles, too!

You go, Frida!

Speaking of dogs, these little pooches in Houston have gone Hollywood!

Well, not exactly, but they have a Hollywood star watching over them-- Katy's own Oscar-winning actress, Renee Zellweger!

"Actually, I came down when I heard that a bunch of dogs were being sent from Houston," she said.

Yep, the Hollywood star returned to her old stomping ground in H-town to help our furry friends at this temporary shelter for Houston Pets Alive-- something very near and dear to her heart.

"We got to know everybody, and we've been walking around with everybody," she shared. "Sad to see them go, it feels like empty nest in here today."

The actress helped get the dogs here sent to a shelter in California.

And for that, you had us at "hello," Renee!