Drunk driver causes 2 collisions after running red light in north Houston

HOUSTON – A drunk driver and his wife are in custody after running a red light, causing two accidents Saturday morning.

Police said around 3 a.m., the man was driving his pick-up truck eastbound on the feeder road of Beltway 8 North when he ran a red light and slammed into a car traveling northbound on Lee Road. That collision caused the car to hit another pick-up truck next to it.

Houston fire officials had to extricate occupants from the car, and two people from the vehicle were transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The driver-at-fault and his wife are in custody.