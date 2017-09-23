HPD searches for suspect who fatally shot man in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man in southwest Houston on Friday night.

According to HPD, they responded to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Merle and Pederson. When they arrived to the scene, they found a man lying in the road with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where he later died.

HPD Homicide said some sort of altercation happened between the victim and another man by his front yard. After the suspect shot the victim, he fled the scene. Houston police are hoping someone witnessed the incident and can provide more information regarding the possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.