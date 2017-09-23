× Intoxicated woman splits car in half after driving the wrong way, police say

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — An intoxicated woman was arrested after driving in the wrong direction and splitting her vehicle in half, according to police.

Police say around 4 a.m., the woman was driving her car westbound on Highway 290 in the eastbound lane.

Authorities said the woman slammed into the end of a concrete wall that was sticking out to block traffic from the other way and split her vehicle in half, eventually coming to a stop in front of a concrete truck.

The driver of the concrete truck said the woman started waving at him as if nothing happened.

The woman was treated for minor injuries and later arrested for driving while intoxicated