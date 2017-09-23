Meeting for west Houston residents flooded by reservoir release leaves some uncertainty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By: Jerome Bailey, Jr.

HOUSTON -- In a packed Cinco Ranch High School cafeteria in Katy, rebuilding and recovery solutions to the controlled release of water from the Barker Reservoir dams were discussed. Some residents left with more questions than answers.

Federal officials, local leaders and residents discussed ways to recover. One solution-- a buyout of their homes.

Eli Magana represents the Canyon Gate neighborhood upstream of the reservoir. Sticking together, Canyon Gate residents wore masks to send a strong message to the government, because the dam's release is controlled by the U.S. Army Core of Engineers.

They put forward an online petition in support of the buyout option but others just want to rebuild.

There are some tough questions along with some unwanted answers during the long road to recovery.