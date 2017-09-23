Survey shows beer is biggest instigator for getting naked in public or waking up with tattoo, but vodka makes you black out the most

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to a survey of over 2,000 people on addictions.com, Texans love beer and vodka, and most people love to blame the a-a-a-alcohol for their actions after a night out drinking.

Vodka was apparently the most popular liquor of choice in 15 states, including Texas, and also the biggest culprit for blacking out and lapses in memory.

But if we're talking about what's to blame when you get naked in public or wake up with a tattoo, most people said beer takes the cake!

Even though beer might win top vote for worst decision maker, that's not what people said gave them the worst hangovers-- tequila wins top honor in that category.

Jokes aside, addictions.com said alcohol addiction can be a serious problem and anyone who thinks they might have a problem can use their hotline number for help.