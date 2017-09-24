Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Cedric the Entertainer give hurricane victims a smile and helping hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee partnered with Cedric The Entertainer and several non-profit organizations to bring supplies and donations to those Houstonians effected by Hurricane Harvey.

Funny man Cedric the Entertainer, in town to perform for a comedy show, was deeply moved by what he saw happen during the flood. He brought a smile and supplies to those who are still in need.

After handing out items, the pair worked with local organizations to distribute critical information to help those in their recovery efforts.

This is yet another example of people from across the nation answering the call to help those still struggling after Hurricane Harvey.