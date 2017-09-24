× Man shot in the face during dispute, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was transported to the hospital after being shot in the face during a dispute Sunday morning, according to HPD.

Police said around 1 a.m. they responded to a shooting at Cherry Cove Apartments on 5959 Bissonnet. When they arrived to the scene, they found a 22-year-old man grazed by a bullet to the face.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition and was later released.

According to HPD Officer Anna Hernandez, they believe the dispute stemmed from two individuals who used to have a relationship.

While there were multiple shooters involved, only one man was taken into custody.

There is an ongoing investigation to identity other suspects involved.