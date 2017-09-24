× Mother, 1-year-old daughter in critical condition after being hit in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A mother and daughter are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Harris County Saturday night, according to Harris County deputies.

Deputies said around 10 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was walking her one-year-old daughter in a stroller along the northbound feeder road on North Freeway and North Vista when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.

The mother and daughter were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and are currently in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation.