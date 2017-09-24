Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run accident in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County deputies are investigating the fatal crash of a motorcyclist in Harris County Sunday morning.

Deputies said around 2:30 a.m., a dark-colored Volvo SUV was seen swerving in the main lanes on I-45 northbound at the Rankin exit ramp when a 28-year-old man riding a red Yamaha motorcycle was traveling in the same direction.

According to witnesses, the SUV slowed down abruptly, causing the man on the motorcycle to strike the back of the SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m.

Deputy Ben Troyer of HCSO said the driver of the SUV did stop and get out of the vehicle, but fled the scene shortly after. “The fact that he didn’t provide any information negates him stopping,” Deputy Troyer said.

If caught, the suspect will face charges for failure to stop and render aid.

Troyer said the SUV would likely have rear-end damage on the right side, along with rear tail light and bumper damage.

The investigation is ongoing.