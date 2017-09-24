Muslim community leaders, Mayor Turner host telethon relief for Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --Ready to pick up the phone for a little 1-800 telethon relief?

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joined Muslim leaders on Sunday for a live telethon event, with the goal to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The telethon is broadcast across the country with an initial goal of raising $250,000 for relief efforts.

While sitting front and center on the live panel, "America's Mayor" stunned everyone with a surprise donation of his own.

"Whatever the Muslim community raises, I will match that, dollar for dollar," said Mayor Turner.

Funds raised from the telethon will be for all Houstonians in need, with a special focus on senior citizens and people with special needs.

Way to stay Houston Strong!