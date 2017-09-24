Shooter kills one, injures 7 at Tennessee church

ANTIOCH, Tennessee — One person was killed and six others were wounded Sunday in a shooting at a church in Antioch, Tennessee, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Twitter account. An eighth victim was “pistol whipped,” police said.

“This is a mass casualty situation,” the Nashville Fire Department said in a separate tweet. “All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults.”

The shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, a neighborhood in Davidson County governed by Nashville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said it received the first call of multiple shots fired at 11:15 a.m. CT. Police said the suspect had been transported to a hospital.

Police were on the scene Sunday afternoon, the fire department said in a second tweet.

