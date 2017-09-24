× Texans fall to Patriots 36-33 as Tom Brady does it again

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Houston Texans were seeking revenge after being eliminated from last year’s NFL playoffs by the New England Patriots. Until there was 23 seconds left in the game, it appeared that it could happen, but Tom Brady found Brandon Cooks on a 25-yard touchdown pass for the game winning score. The Patriots beat the Texans 36-33 to improve to 2-1 on the season while the Texans dropped to 1-2.

The Texans’ rookie signal caller Deshaun Watson was impressive in the loss throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 41 yards.

Brady showed why is considered the greatest of all-time as he threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns on the day.

The Texans will look to regroup at home when they face the Tennessee Titans on October 1.