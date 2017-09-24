Texans release statement in response to Trump’s comments on NFL protests

HOUSTON — In the wake of controversy over President Donald Trump’s comments on NFL protests, the Texans released a statement from CEO Bob McNair.

“The NFL specifically, and football in general, has always unified our communities and families. The comments made by the President were divisive and counterproductive to what our country needs right now. I hope the reaction from our players results in positive action for our league, our communities and our country as a whole to make a positive difference in our society. Texans players are caring, intelligent men who do so much good, as was shown in the past month when our city was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. I have never been more proud of our players and our team than during this time. It was a display of what is truly possible when we all work together. We will continue to support our players to work together to promote the values of respect and unity.”

The Texans are one of multiple teams that have shown solidarity in response to Trump’s speech at a rally in Alabama.

