$10,000 bond set for man accused of attacking Harris County jailer

HOUSTON — A $10,000 bond has been set for a man accused of attacking a jailer while being booked into a Harris County facility, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Julian Jimenez, 23, is charged with assault and assault of a public servant.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call Friday in the 10700 block of Sunswept Fields Lane. When the officers arrived, the constable’s office said the deputies saw the suspect assault a man living at the house.

Jimenez was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail, where he assaulted a second person — this time a jailer.

No details were given about the severity of the jailer or resident’s injuries.