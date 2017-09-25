AT&T starts website to help family, friends find each other after Puerto Rico devastated by Maria

HOUSTON — AT&T has launched a website that will let anyone stateside, regardless of carrier, register the cell phone number of a family member or friend who is an AT&T wireless customer in Puerto Rico, the company announced Monday.

When the Puerto Rico-based customer’s cell phone connects to our network in Puerto Rico, the customer will be notified that their family or friends in the U.S. have been trying to contact them. The family member or friend who registered will also be notified through email when additional service in Puerto Rico has been restored.

“We are committed to the restoration and recovery efforts for the people of Puerto Rico. With this website we are helping them reach family and friends in the U.S. as services restore,” AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan said. “Critical help has been arriving this weekend and more is on the way.”

Donovan went with one of the relief flights into San Juan yesterday to help assess damage and develop the recovery plans. The initial flights carried more than 20 generators to help restore communications, bottled water, food supplies and personnel. Satellite devices to support first responders in the hardest hit areas were also brought in, with hundreds more devices on the way. More flights and ships carrying communications equipment and supplies are arriving today and in the coming days.

Significant storm damage, power outages and flooding interrupted service throughout the region. We have an action plan and are working to restore and maintain service where needed. Staging areas are set up and teams are in place to start deploying equipment as it arrives.

AT&T is also focused on network restoration in the U.S. Virgin Islands and will begin bringing additional resources there. We already have a portable cell site setup near the airport on St. Thomas.

Running from Sept. 20 through Sept. 29 we’re automatically issuing credits and waiving additional fees to give unlimited data, talk and texts to AT&T wireless customers and unlimited talk and texts to AT&T PREPAID customers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.* We’re also extending payment dates for impacted AT&T PREPAID customers with voice and text service through Sept. 29.