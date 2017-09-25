Face to Face: Eating disorder survivor spreads joy and encouragement to others in recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- After struggling with anorexia for six years, Amy Sullivan felt that she had no more joy in her life. Now through her recovery she's spreading joy with a new jewelry line called JOY'd.

She shared her journey with CW39's Maggie Flecknoe.

Sullivan says that she made a promise to herself that if she weathered through the storm she would share her journey with others. And that's when she created JOY'd: Joy Over Your Destination.

Sullivan says while seeking treatment your destination is ultimately recovery. And so JOY'd sends earrings with an inspirational and encouraging message to those in recovery. On the back of each encouragement card is the simple phrase, "Wear these earrings as a sign that recovery is possible" because that is what she wants these women to believe: that recovery is possible.

JOY'd has already sent out over 220 pairs of earrings to brave women and life-saving staff at treatment centers throughout the country.

You can purchase Sullivan's earrings on Etsy.

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, know there is help. Click here for more info.

