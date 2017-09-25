GOP healthcare bill on life-support, McCain and others still fighting against it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Republican healthcare bill to repeal Obamacare is barely staying alive!

Healthcare protesters are vowing to fight the bill at rallies all over the country, and showed up at a Senate Committee Hearing on Monday.

Sen. John McCain has announced he will vote against it, and Maine Sen. Susan Collins is also leaning that way, so Republicans are now tweaking the Graham-Cassidy Bill to please some fence-sitters.

Among those GOP holdouts is Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who says he wants to be a 'yes,' but "the price to getting there, I believe, is focusing on consumer freedom."

.....Meaning Cruz wants more healthcare competition.

Two other potential 'no' votes are Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

The GOP is currently overhauling the bill to make it more Alaska-friendly, according to reports.

Although Paul already vowed to vote 'no,' he softened his position Sunday by saying he would vote 'yes' if colleagues end plans to turn Obamacare subsidies into a block grant program.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has been credited with expanding the debate about the bill, but now some Republicans are calling out the comic for 'quietly' taking talking points from Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

There are still lingering questions about protections for pre-existing conditions under the current bill, and those could stop the bill from being pushed through by Sept. 30.

"I don't know what they're doing, but you know what? Eventually we'll win, whether it's now or later," President Trump vowed.