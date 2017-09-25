Houston: We Have a Hot Dog!

HOUSTON – Houston finally has a hot dog to call its own!

After reviewing close to 100 suggestions on Facebook, the hot dog aficionados at James Coney Island spent weeks narrowing down entries to create the JCI Houston Dog, a bacon-wrapped, all-beef hot dog in a soft, warm bun topped with JCI Grill’s famous chili-and-cheese sauce and a zesty combination of freshly sliced and crispy fried jalapeños.

Priced at $5.49, the all-new Houston Dog is available for a limited time at four of JCI Grill’s Houston-area locations; 530 Meyerland Plaza, 701 Town & Country Boulevard, 3607 S. Shepherd and 5745 Westheimer.

Initially, plans called for JCI Grill’s Houston Dog to be unveiled in early September, however its roll out was delayed by the impact of Harvey. As Houston continues to recover, JCI Grill will donate a portion from the sale of every JCI Houston Dog to the Houston SPCA as the organization strives to provide care and reunite pets with their owners.

The creation of a hot dog just for Houston began this summer when JCI Grill asked its social media followers for their suggestions for the ideal Houston Dog. Entries featured everything but the kitchen sink – scrambled eggs and queso, pulled pork and pico de gallo, chicken sausage and crushed potato chips. After narrowing down the entries and taste testing the four finalists, the top dogs at JCI Grill opted for a final grand prize winner.

“We’re always coming up with different hot dog concoctions at home,” said Kristy McClinon, creator of the official JCI Houston Dog. “Our sense was the toppings of jalapeños reflected the tastes of Houston.”

Since submitting the entry, McClinon and her family have moved from Houston to Ohio. Rather than accept a $250 JCI Grill gift card as the prize for creating the prize-winning dog, she opted to donate it to first responders in the Houston area.

“Since we can’t enjoy the Coneys up in Ohio, at least we can pass our winnings along to those who can – and who better than our first responders,” she added.

A Houston original since 1923, JCI Grill operates 20 Houston-area locations presenting its famous Coneys, gourmet and classic hot dogs, chili and Frito Pies. Each location also serves burgers with Nolan Ryan all-natural Texas beef, sandwiches, salads and dessert treats.

To find a nearby JCI Grill, go to jamesconeyisland.com.

